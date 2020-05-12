All apartments in Gilbert
3698 E KIMBALL Road

3698 East Kimball Road · No Longer Available
Location

3698 East Kimball Road, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Coronado Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DESIRABLE CORONADO RANCH! GRASSY BACKYARD! Vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen w/island, abundance of cabinets! Spacious great room floor plan also has formal living/dining and den/office. Neutral colors with plush carpet & tile in all the right places. Fans throughout, surround sound, soft water loop, 3 car garage and built-in garage cabinets & RV gate. Awesome back yard for entertaining!! Grassy backyard with oversized patio. NO CATS. NO SMOKING. $195 admin/rekey fee at move-in. 1.5% Gilbert TPT tax will be added to rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3698 E KIMBALL Road have any available units?
3698 E KIMBALL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3698 E KIMBALL Road have?
Some of 3698 E KIMBALL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3698 E KIMBALL Road currently offering any rent specials?
3698 E KIMBALL Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3698 E KIMBALL Road pet-friendly?
No, 3698 E KIMBALL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3698 E KIMBALL Road offer parking?
Yes, 3698 E KIMBALL Road does offer parking.
Does 3698 E KIMBALL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3698 E KIMBALL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3698 E KIMBALL Road have a pool?
No, 3698 E KIMBALL Road does not have a pool.
Does 3698 E KIMBALL Road have accessible units?
No, 3698 E KIMBALL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3698 E KIMBALL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3698 E KIMBALL Road has units with dishwashers.
