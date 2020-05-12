3698 E KIMBALL Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

DESIRABLE CORONADO RANCH! GRASSY BACKYARD! Vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen w/island, abundance of cabinets! Spacious great room floor plan also has formal living/dining and den/office. Neutral colors with plush carpet & tile in all the right places. Fans throughout, surround sound, soft water loop, 3 car garage and built-in garage cabinets & RV gate. Awesome back yard for entertaining!! Grassy backyard with oversized patio. NO CATS. NO SMOKING. $195 admin/rekey fee at move-in. 1.5% Gilbert TPT tax will be added to rent.