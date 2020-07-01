3696 E. Sundance Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

POWER RANCH COMMUNITY - Gorgeous and spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom family home is located in the award winning Power Ranch Community. This home offers a large eat-in kitchen with up graded cabinets, corrian counter-tops and lots of cabinetry. Fantastic master suite with walk-in closet, popular jack-in-jill set up between secondary bedrooms with mirrored closet doors. A front porch, covered patio, and an over-sized driveway leading to a roomy 2 car garage really complete this package. Close to schools, ASU east, lakes, parks. This is a renters dream! Don't miss out property will go fast!!!



(RLNE2583957)