Gilbert, AZ
3696 E. Sundance Ave
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

3696 E. Sundance Ave

3696 East Sundance Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3696 East Sundance Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
POWER RANCH COMMUNITY - Gorgeous and spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom family home is located in the award winning Power Ranch Community. This home offers a large eat-in kitchen with up graded cabinets, corrian counter-tops and lots of cabinetry. Fantastic master suite with walk-in closet, popular jack-in-jill set up between secondary bedrooms with mirrored closet doors. A front porch, covered patio, and an over-sized driveway leading to a roomy 2 car garage really complete this package. Close to schools, ASU east, lakes, parks. This is a renters dream! Don't miss out property will go fast!!!

(RLNE2583957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3696 E. Sundance Ave have any available units?
3696 E. Sundance Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3696 E. Sundance Ave have?
Some of 3696 E. Sundance Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3696 E. Sundance Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3696 E. Sundance Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3696 E. Sundance Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3696 E. Sundance Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3696 E. Sundance Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3696 E. Sundance Ave offers parking.
Does 3696 E. Sundance Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3696 E. Sundance Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3696 E. Sundance Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3696 E. Sundance Ave has a pool.
Does 3696 E. Sundance Ave have accessible units?
No, 3696 E. Sundance Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3696 E. Sundance Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3696 E. Sundance Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

