All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3670 E Janelle Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3670 E Janelle Way
Last updated April 9 2019 at 2:00 PM

3670 E Janelle Way

3670 East Janelle Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3670 East Janelle Way, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/65f1b7a036 ----
Gorgeous 1-story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Gilbert\'s Seville community. Nice tile flooring throughout living areas. Bonus room at entry makes great room for kids play area or even home office. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, nice size kitchen island with breakfast bar, and pantry. French doors lead to covered patio and beautifully landscaped backyard, with no neighbors to the rear or west. Master bedroom features a bright walk-in closet and full bathroom with dual vanity. With a great layout and split floorplan, this Gilbert home won\'t last long!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

12 Months

Disposal
Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3670 E Janelle Way have any available units?
3670 E Janelle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3670 E Janelle Way have?
Some of 3670 E Janelle Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3670 E Janelle Way currently offering any rent specials?
3670 E Janelle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3670 E Janelle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3670 E Janelle Way is pet friendly.
Does 3670 E Janelle Way offer parking?
Yes, 3670 E Janelle Way offers parking.
Does 3670 E Janelle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3670 E Janelle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3670 E Janelle Way have a pool?
No, 3670 E Janelle Way does not have a pool.
Does 3670 E Janelle Way have accessible units?
No, 3670 E Janelle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3670 E Janelle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3670 E Janelle Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College