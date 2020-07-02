3670 E Janelle Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 1-story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Gilbert\'s Seville community. Nice tile flooring throughout living areas. Bonus room at entry makes great room for kids play area or even home office. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, nice size kitchen island with breakfast bar, and pantry. French doors lead to covered patio and beautifully landscaped backyard, with no neighbors to the rear or west. Master bedroom features a bright walk-in closet and full bathroom with dual vanity. With a great layout and split floorplan, this Gilbert home won\'t last long!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



12 Months



