Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3634 E MORENO Street
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:48 PM

3634 E MORENO Street

3634 East Moreno Street · No Longer Available
Location

3634 East Moreno Street, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
yoga
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1625 square feet home with Private Pool. This absolutely charming home is located in an ideal, award winning Gilbert community surrounded by endless resort like amenities. Whether you want to sit and relax at home and enjoy your very own sparkling private pebble-tec pool surrounded by lush tropical landscaping or venture out in to the community which offers 2 community pools (1 heated), splash pad, 2 catch-and-release fishing lakes, clubhouse which offers fitness and yoga classes, several family friendly parks, tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer fields and plenty of green belts and 26 miles of walking paths. Also Available as a monthly rental. Discounts vary depending on the time of year and length of stay. Call listing Realtor for details and showing informatio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 E MORENO Street have any available units?
3634 E MORENO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3634 E MORENO Street have?
Some of 3634 E MORENO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3634 E MORENO Street currently offering any rent specials?
3634 E MORENO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 E MORENO Street pet-friendly?
No, 3634 E MORENO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3634 E MORENO Street offer parking?
Yes, 3634 E MORENO Street offers parking.
Does 3634 E MORENO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 E MORENO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 E MORENO Street have a pool?
Yes, 3634 E MORENO Street has a pool.
Does 3634 E MORENO Street have accessible units?
No, 3634 E MORENO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 E MORENO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3634 E MORENO Street has units with dishwashers.

