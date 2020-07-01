3634 E MORENO Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool yoga

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court yoga

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1625 square feet home with Private Pool. This absolutely charming home is located in an ideal, award winning Gilbert community surrounded by endless resort like amenities. Whether you want to sit and relax at home and enjoy your very own sparkling private pebble-tec pool surrounded by lush tropical landscaping or venture out in to the community which offers 2 community pools (1 heated), splash pad, 2 catch-and-release fishing lakes, clubhouse which offers fitness and yoga classes, several family friendly parks, tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer fields and plenty of green belts and 26 miles of walking paths. Also Available as a monthly rental. Discounts vary depending on the time of year and length of stay. Call listing Realtor for details and showing informatio