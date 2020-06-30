3633 E YEAGER Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Great opportunity to live in premier part of Gilbert. Home is situated in front of a community park. Short distance from the community pool. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. New carpet is installed May 2020. Also new paint May 2020. Kitchen features cherry cabinets, lots of storage space, large pantry, wrap around bar counter top for open space to dining room. Downstairs features one bedroom and one bathroom, living room, dining room, and formal dining spaces. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, upstairs laundry. Master bedroom features en suite bathroom with dual vanity sinks and spacious tub/shower. Tile floor in bathrooms, entry, and kitchen areas. Must see this home. Owner is related to listing agent.