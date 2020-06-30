All apartments in Gilbert
3633 E YEAGER Court

3633 East Yeager Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3633 East Yeager Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Great opportunity to live in premier part of Gilbert. Home is situated in front of a community park. Short distance from the community pool. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. New carpet is installed May 2020. Also new paint May 2020. Kitchen features cherry cabinets, lots of storage space, large pantry, wrap around bar counter top for open space to dining room. Downstairs features one bedroom and one bathroom, living room, dining room, and formal dining spaces. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, upstairs laundry. Master bedroom features en suite bathroom with dual vanity sinks and spacious tub/shower. Tile floor in bathrooms, entry, and kitchen areas. Must see this home. Owner is related to listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3633 E YEAGER Court have any available units?
3633 E YEAGER Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3633 E YEAGER Court have?
Some of 3633 E YEAGER Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3633 E YEAGER Court currently offering any rent specials?
3633 E YEAGER Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3633 E YEAGER Court pet-friendly?
No, 3633 E YEAGER Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3633 E YEAGER Court offer parking?
Yes, 3633 E YEAGER Court offers parking.
Does 3633 E YEAGER Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3633 E YEAGER Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3633 E YEAGER Court have a pool?
Yes, 3633 E YEAGER Court has a pool.
Does 3633 E YEAGER Court have accessible units?
No, 3633 E YEAGER Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3633 E YEAGER Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3633 E YEAGER Court has units with dishwashers.

