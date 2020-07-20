All apartments in Gilbert
3598 East Woodside Way
3598 East Woodside Way

3598 East Woodside Way · No Longer Available
Location

3598 East Woodside Way, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon! Home for rent in Gilbert with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1689 square feet located near Higley and Pecos Roads within the San Tan Ranch Subdivision. This single level home features spacious living areas, an eat in kitchen with bar seating, formal dining area, lots of natural light, full garden tub and separate shower in master bathroom, large bedrooms, fenced in back yard, covered back patio, and much more!

There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a non-refundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.

Call/text Barb for more info 602-369-6116.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 6/1/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3598 East Woodside Way have any available units?
3598 East Woodside Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3598 East Woodside Way currently offering any rent specials?
3598 East Woodside Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3598 East Woodside Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3598 East Woodside Way is pet friendly.
Does 3598 East Woodside Way offer parking?
No, 3598 East Woodside Way does not offer parking.
Does 3598 East Woodside Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3598 East Woodside Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3598 East Woodside Way have a pool?
No, 3598 East Woodside Way does not have a pool.
Does 3598 East Woodside Way have accessible units?
No, 3598 East Woodside Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3598 East Woodside Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3598 East Woodside Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3598 East Woodside Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3598 East Woodside Way does not have units with air conditioning.
