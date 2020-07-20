3598 East Woodside Way

Amenities

Coming Soon! Home for rent in Gilbert with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1689 square feet located near Higley and Pecos Roads within the San Tan Ranch Subdivision. This single level home features spacious living areas, an eat in kitchen with bar seating, formal dining area, lots of natural light, full garden tub and separate shower in master bathroom, large bedrooms, fenced in back yard, covered back patio, and much more!



There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a non-refundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.



Call/text Barb for more info 602-369-6116.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 6/1/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.