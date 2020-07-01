All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

3542 East Patrick Street

3542 East Patrick Street · No Longer Available
Location

3542 East Patrick Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
hot tub
Beautiful Maracay single story home in Lyon's Gate. Located Near Higley and Ray! This home features stainless steel built-in double oven, microwave, 36'' gas cooktop, vent hood, dishwasher, granite countertops, Raised panel maple cabinets, custom kitchen backsplash, two-tone paint, 8 ft. interior doors, 10 ft. flat ceilings, arched soffits, upgraded venetian bronze bath fixtures, upgraded lights, 20'' tile, upgraded carpet, triple panel sliding glass door at great room, coffered ceiling at the foyer. Lyon's Gate features heated community pool and spa, clubhouse/rec room, biking and walking path, and playgrounds.

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,868.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3542 East Patrick Street have any available units?
3542 East Patrick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3542 East Patrick Street have?
Some of 3542 East Patrick Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3542 East Patrick Street currently offering any rent specials?
3542 East Patrick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3542 East Patrick Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3542 East Patrick Street is pet friendly.
Does 3542 East Patrick Street offer parking?
No, 3542 East Patrick Street does not offer parking.
Does 3542 East Patrick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3542 East Patrick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3542 East Patrick Street have a pool?
Yes, 3542 East Patrick Street has a pool.
Does 3542 East Patrick Street have accessible units?
No, 3542 East Patrick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3542 East Patrick Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3542 East Patrick Street has units with dishwashers.

