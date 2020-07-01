3542 East Patrick Street

Amenities

Beautiful Maracay single story home in Lyon's Gate. Located Near Higley and Ray! This home features stainless steel built-in double oven, microwave, 36'' gas cooktop, vent hood, dishwasher, granite countertops, Raised panel maple cabinets, custom kitchen backsplash, two-tone paint, 8 ft. interior doors, 10 ft. flat ceilings, arched soffits, upgraded venetian bronze bath fixtures, upgraded lights, 20'' tile, upgraded carpet, triple panel sliding glass door at great room, coffered ceiling at the foyer. Lyon's Gate features heated community pool and spa, clubhouse/rec room, biking and walking path, and playgrounds.



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,868.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.