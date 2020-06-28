All apartments in Gilbert
3541 E Erie St
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

3541 E Erie St

3541 East Erie Street · No Longer Available
Location

3541 East Erie Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3541 E Erie St Available 10/16/19 AVAILABLE 10/16/19!!! - **2 Year Lease Only** Fabulous 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath town home in Gilbert! Immaculate! Upgraded kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Family room with tile floor. Half bath and laundry room downstairs. Lots of tile, upgraded carpeting in bedrooms. Blinds throughout. Two car garage. Small covered patio. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE1994576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3541 E Erie St have any available units?
3541 E Erie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3541 E Erie St have?
Some of 3541 E Erie St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3541 E Erie St currently offering any rent specials?
3541 E Erie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3541 E Erie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3541 E Erie St is pet friendly.
Does 3541 E Erie St offer parking?
Yes, 3541 E Erie St offers parking.
Does 3541 E Erie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3541 E Erie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3541 E Erie St have a pool?
No, 3541 E Erie St does not have a pool.
Does 3541 E Erie St have accessible units?
No, 3541 E Erie St does not have accessible units.
Does 3541 E Erie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3541 E Erie St does not have units with dishwashers.
