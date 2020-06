Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

FANTASTIC HOUSE in desirable Higley Groves neighborhood! Single level house with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Entry to formal dining and livingarea. Kitchen open to a great room, gas cooking stove, a large kitchen island and cabinet with pull out shelves. Tiles all throughout the house and laminated woods in all the bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom look out to backyard with mature trees. Sun screens installed at west facing windows. Close to all amenities and easy access to Fwy 60 and 202