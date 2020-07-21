Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

353 S. Ironwood St Available 09/17/19 AVAILABLE 9/17/19!!!! - Super spacious 4 bedroom single story home in the heart of Gilbert! This home features an eat in kitchen with an island. Kitchen opens to family room. Separate formal living and dining room. Two tone paint, lots of tile, vaulted ceilings, blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Over-sized lot with covered patio, mature landscaping, and 3 car garage. This home has it all!! Close to schools, shopping and freeways. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE1876981)