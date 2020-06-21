All apartments in Gilbert
3487 S. Bluejay Dr.

3487 South Bluejay Drive · (480) 838-3898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3487 South Bluejay Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3487 S. Bluejay Dr. · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2182 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gilbert 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Rental Home in Power Ranch - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN

2,182 SqFt, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath - 2 story home in the highly desirable Power Ranch Community - Kitchen with large island, pantry and plenty of storage, opens to living room with formal dining area in this bright home - Expansive upstairs loft - Master bedroom with full master bath, double sinks and walk in closet - Upstairs laundry, fans, tile and carpet - Backyard with patio, front yard, common areas maintained by Homeowner Association - 2 car electric garage.

INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave and Washer/Dryer.

DIRECTIONS: POWER RD. & PECOS - From Power go east on Pecos, South on Ranch House Pkwy, east on Fenceline, north on Roadrunner, east on Remmington, north on Bluejay Dr to property on the right.

UTILITIES: SRP, Town of Gilbert, SW Gas

SCHOOLS: Centennial, Sossaman, Higley High

Rent $1,995.00 + 1.5 % City of Gilbert Tax month
$1,995.00 Security Deposit
+ $650.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee
$25.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program monthly
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18

R.S.V.P. Realty

(RLNE5838616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3487 S. Bluejay Dr. have any available units?
3487 S. Bluejay Dr. has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3487 S. Bluejay Dr. have?
Some of 3487 S. Bluejay Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3487 S. Bluejay Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3487 S. Bluejay Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3487 S. Bluejay Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3487 S. Bluejay Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3487 S. Bluejay Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3487 S. Bluejay Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3487 S. Bluejay Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3487 S. Bluejay Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3487 S. Bluejay Dr. have a pool?
No, 3487 S. Bluejay Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3487 S. Bluejay Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3487 S. Bluejay Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3487 S. Bluejay Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3487 S. Bluejay Dr. has units with dishwashers.
