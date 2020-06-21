3487 S. Bluejay Dr.

Amenities

Gilbert 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Rental Home in Power Ranch - R.S.V.P. Realty



AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN



2,182 SqFt, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath - 2 story home in the highly desirable Power Ranch Community - Kitchen with large island, pantry and plenty of storage, opens to living room with formal dining area in this bright home - Expansive upstairs loft - Master bedroom with full master bath, double sinks and walk in closet - Upstairs laundry, fans, tile and carpet - Backyard with patio, front yard, common areas maintained by Homeowner Association - 2 car electric garage.



INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave and Washer/Dryer.



DIRECTIONS: POWER RD. & PECOS - From Power go east on Pecos, South on Ranch House Pkwy, east on Fenceline, north on Roadrunner, east on Remmington, north on Bluejay Dr to property on the right.



UTILITIES: SRP, Town of Gilbert, SW Gas



SCHOOLS: Centennial, Sossaman, Higley High



Rent $1,995.00 + 1.5 % City of Gilbert Tax month

$1,995.00 Security Deposit

+ $650.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee

$25.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program monthly

$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18



R.S.V.P. Realty



