3481 S BLUEJAY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

NEW INTERIOR PAINT HAPPENING NOW! Fantastic home with no yard maintenance and The Knolls pool only for Knolls residents. Residents also have access to all Power Ranch Pools and amenities. No carpet in this home with scraped wood-look laminate floors for extra durability and neutral tile in the kitchen and baths. Huge family room, kitchen with granite, upgraded gorgeous cabinets, and walk-in pantry. Refrigerator, washer ad dryer are included. Four large bedrooms with a huge master with 2 walk-in closets and master bath with full-size shower and double sinks. The side yard is north-facing for afternoon comfort with pavers, synthetic grass and flowering plants. A wall of sliding glass lets you bring the indoors out or the outdoors in. Don't miss this one!