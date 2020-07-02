All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated April 27 2020 at 7:28 PM

3481 S BLUEJAY Drive

3481 South Bluejay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3481 South Bluejay Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
NEW INTERIOR PAINT HAPPENING NOW! Fantastic home with no yard maintenance and The Knolls pool only for Knolls residents. Residents also have access to all Power Ranch Pools and amenities. No carpet in this home with scraped wood-look laminate floors for extra durability and neutral tile in the kitchen and baths. Huge family room, kitchen with granite, upgraded gorgeous cabinets, and walk-in pantry. Refrigerator, washer ad dryer are included. Four large bedrooms with a huge master with 2 walk-in closets and master bath with full-size shower and double sinks. The side yard is north-facing for afternoon comfort with pavers, synthetic grass and flowering plants. A wall of sliding glass lets you bring the indoors out or the outdoors in. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3481 S BLUEJAY Drive have any available units?
3481 S BLUEJAY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3481 S BLUEJAY Drive have?
Some of 3481 S BLUEJAY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3481 S BLUEJAY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3481 S BLUEJAY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3481 S BLUEJAY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3481 S BLUEJAY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3481 S BLUEJAY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3481 S BLUEJAY Drive offers parking.
Does 3481 S BLUEJAY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3481 S BLUEJAY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3481 S BLUEJAY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3481 S BLUEJAY Drive has a pool.
Does 3481 S BLUEJAY Drive have accessible units?
No, 3481 S BLUEJAY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3481 S BLUEJAY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3481 S BLUEJAY Drive has units with dishwashers.

