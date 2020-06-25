All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:17 AM

3476 E MERRILL Avenue

3476 E Merrill Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3476 E Merrill Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Exquisite Gilbert home in popular Cameron Ranch. The home is situated on one of the largest lots in the subdivision with a sparkling pool, fruit trees and lush green grass. Both side yards are wide enough to accommodate a garden or trampoline. The home exudes detail with crown molding and shiplap throughout the lower level. The kitchen is made for large gatherings with a breakfast bar, large island and double oven. The downstairs also features a guest bedroom and full bathroom, formal living room and dining room. Upstairs you will find a large loft, three more bedrooms, a full bathroom and the Master Bedroom and bathroom. The Master bathroom features double Sinks and a separate shower and Tub, as well a large walkin closet. This lovely home is sure to please all discerning tenant's

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3476 E MERRILL Avenue have any available units?
3476 E MERRILL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3476 E MERRILL Avenue have?
Some of 3476 E MERRILL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3476 E MERRILL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3476 E MERRILL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3476 E MERRILL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3476 E MERRILL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3476 E MERRILL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3476 E MERRILL Avenue offers parking.
Does 3476 E MERRILL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3476 E MERRILL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3476 E MERRILL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3476 E MERRILL Avenue has a pool.
Does 3476 E MERRILL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3476 E MERRILL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3476 E MERRILL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3476 E MERRILL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
