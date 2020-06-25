3476 E MERRILL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Exquisite Gilbert home in popular Cameron Ranch. The home is situated on one of the largest lots in the subdivision with a sparkling pool, fruit trees and lush green grass. Both side yards are wide enough to accommodate a garden or trampoline. The home exudes detail with crown molding and shiplap throughout the lower level. The kitchen is made for large gatherings with a breakfast bar, large island and double oven. The downstairs also features a guest bedroom and full bathroom, formal living room and dining room. Upstairs you will find a large loft, three more bedrooms, a full bathroom and the Master Bedroom and bathroom. The Master bathroom features double Sinks and a separate shower and Tub, as well a large walkin closet. This lovely home is sure to please all discerning tenant's