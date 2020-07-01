3461 E Betsy Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court coffee bar gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Come see this gorgeous, highly-upgraded, 3 bedroom / 2 bath home in the much sought after Higley Park community today! This single level home (save $ on your energy bills!) boasts a huge open floor plan concept with premium real wood floors and 18'' tile throughout the home with plush high-end carpeting in both guest bedrooms. Beautiful kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances, brand new subway tile backsplash, brushed nickel hardware on all cabinets & drawers, brand new LED canned lighting and a cool modern light fixture in the breakfast room! Home is professionally painted with 2-tone paint throughout the full interior. Master includes enormous walk-in closet and private bathroom with separate shower & tub & toilet room. Nice sized guest bedrooms with their own dedicated... guest bathroom. Home also includes inside laundry with newer washer and dryer for your use.

Enjoy the wonderful Arizona climate in your private, no-maintenance side yard with cement pad and granite rock.

The Higley Park community offers numerous amenities including a community pool, splash pad for the kids, lush grass areas, a basketball court, and several playgrounds throughout the subdivision.

The location is ideal, located just off of Ray and Higley providing easy access to the Loop 202 Freeway, San Tan Village, Top Golf, and just a short walk or bike ride to Backyard Taco, Barnone, Joe's Farm Grill, The Coffee Shop, LA Fitness, Dutch Bros and other great spots! Come see this beautiful home today before its too late!