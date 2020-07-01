All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

3461 E Betsy Lane

3461 East Betsy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3461 East Betsy Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Higley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
coffee bar
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Come see this gorgeous, highly-upgraded, 3 bedroom / 2 bath home in the much sought after Higley Park community today! This single level home (save $ on your energy bills!) boasts a huge open floor plan concept with premium real wood floors and 18'' tile throughout the home with plush high-end carpeting in both guest bedrooms. Beautiful kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances, brand new subway tile backsplash, brushed nickel hardware on all cabinets & drawers, brand new LED canned lighting and a cool modern light fixture in the breakfast room! Home is professionally painted with 2-tone paint throughout the full interior. Master includes enormous walk-in closet and private bathroom with separate shower & tub & toilet room. Nice sized guest bedrooms with their own dedicated... guest bathroom. Home also includes inside laundry with newer washer and dryer for your use.
Enjoy the wonderful Arizona climate in your private, no-maintenance side yard with cement pad and granite rock.
The Higley Park community offers numerous amenities including a community pool, splash pad for the kids, lush grass areas, a basketball court, and several playgrounds throughout the subdivision.
The location is ideal, located just off of Ray and Higley providing easy access to the Loop 202 Freeway, San Tan Village, Top Golf, and just a short walk or bike ride to Backyard Taco, Barnone, Joe's Farm Grill, The Coffee Shop, LA Fitness, Dutch Bros and other great spots! Come see this beautiful home today before its too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3461 E Betsy Lane have any available units?
3461 E Betsy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3461 E Betsy Lane have?
Some of 3461 E Betsy Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3461 E Betsy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3461 E Betsy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3461 E Betsy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3461 E Betsy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3461 E Betsy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3461 E Betsy Lane offers parking.
Does 3461 E Betsy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3461 E Betsy Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3461 E Betsy Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3461 E Betsy Lane has a pool.
Does 3461 E Betsy Lane have accessible units?
No, 3461 E Betsy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3461 E Betsy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3461 E Betsy Lane has units with dishwashers.

