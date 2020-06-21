All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

344 S BRONCO Lane

344 South Bronco Lane · No Longer Available
Location

344 South Bronco Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Madera Parc

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Centrally located single level 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Gilbert home. This home features a number of upgrades including vaulted ceilings, neutral paint throughout, upgraded tile flooring in all living areas with carpeting in each bedroom, ceiling fans throughout and upgraded window blinds. Open floor-plan kitchen includes granite counter tops, cherry cabinets, ceramic top stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove top microwave and refrigerator. Master suite includes walk-in closet, double sinks with upgraded counter tops and vanity. Close to downtown Gilbert, restaurants and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 S BRONCO Lane have any available units?
344 S BRONCO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 S BRONCO Lane have?
Some of 344 S BRONCO Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 S BRONCO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
344 S BRONCO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 S BRONCO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 344 S BRONCO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 344 S BRONCO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 344 S BRONCO Lane offers parking.
Does 344 S BRONCO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 S BRONCO Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 S BRONCO Lane have a pool?
No, 344 S BRONCO Lane does not have a pool.
Does 344 S BRONCO Lane have accessible units?
No, 344 S BRONCO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 344 S BRONCO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 344 S BRONCO Lane has units with dishwashers.
