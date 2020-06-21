344 S BRONCO Lane

Amenities
Centrally located single level 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Gilbert home. This home features a number of upgrades including vaulted ceilings, neutral paint throughout, upgraded tile flooring in all living areas with carpeting in each bedroom, ceiling fans throughout and upgraded window blinds. Open floor-plan kitchen includes granite counter tops, cherry cabinets, ceramic top stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove top microwave and refrigerator. Master suite includes walk-in closet, double sinks with upgraded counter tops and vanity. Close to downtown Gilbert, restaurants and schools.