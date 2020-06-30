All apartments in Gilbert
3429 E Turnberry Dr
3429 E Turnberry Dr

3429 East Turnberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3429 East Turnberry Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3bd 2 bath home in Gilbert, Seville! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home-Open, wide entry to large kitchen. Enter tile hall to guest bedrooms separated by guest bath and hall closet. Open and wide entry to large kitchen with white cabinets stainless steel appliances, pantry, island and peninsula with room for bar stools. Dining room in great room with living room. Master bedroom has two closets (one walk-in) and large bathroom with dual sinks and separate shower/tub. Arcadia door to large backyard with grass and rock for easy maintenance. One of the largest lots in Seville. Call Ken Adams with CODA Properties and Management at 480-779-0565 to schedule your viewing. Home is available for a June 1 move in. CIty of Gilbert Rental tax is Tenant responsibility

(RLNE5747525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3429 E Turnberry Dr have any available units?
3429 E Turnberry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3429 E Turnberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3429 E Turnberry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3429 E Turnberry Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3429 E Turnberry Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3429 E Turnberry Dr offer parking?
No, 3429 E Turnberry Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3429 E Turnberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3429 E Turnberry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3429 E Turnberry Dr have a pool?
No, 3429 E Turnberry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3429 E Turnberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 3429 E Turnberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3429 E Turnberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3429 E Turnberry Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3429 E Turnberry Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3429 E Turnberry Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

