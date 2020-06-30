3429 E Turnberry Dr

Amenities

3bd 2 bath home in Gilbert, Seville! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home-Open, wide entry to large kitchen. Enter tile hall to guest bedrooms separated by guest bath and hall closet. Open and wide entry to large kitchen with white cabinets stainless steel appliances, pantry, island and peninsula with room for bar stools. Dining room in great room with living room. Master bedroom has two closets (one walk-in) and large bathroom with dual sinks and separate shower/tub. Arcadia door to large backyard with grass and rock for easy maintenance. One of the largest lots in Seville. Call Ken Adams with CODA Properties and Management at 480-779-0565 to schedule your viewing. Home is available for a June 1 move in. CIty of Gilbert Rental tax is Tenant responsibility



(RLNE5747525)