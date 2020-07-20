All apartments in Gilbert
3428 East Ravenswood Drive
Last updated April 30 2019 at 12:06 AM

3428 East Ravenswood Drive

3428 East Ravenswood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3428 East Ravenswood Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous home in Gilbert's highly sought after Seville community. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single story home with tons of upgrades. Pretty kitchen with all black appliances, large center island with breakfast bar. Spacious family room. Master retreat with dual sinks, separate soaking tub/glass shower, water closet & HUGE master walk-in. Neutral two tone paint throughout. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Large slate-look tiles & super-premium carpet thru-out. Custom tile medallion at front foyer. Covered patio overlooks hardscaped back yard w/built-in spa. Private courtyard entrance. Two car garage. close to great schools, shopping, dining and the 202! NO Pets

Contact our leasing department today for more information.
The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:
-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)
-$50 application fee per adult (18+)
-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply - No Pets
-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum
-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3428 East Ravenswood Drive have any available units?
3428 East Ravenswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3428 East Ravenswood Drive have?
Some of 3428 East Ravenswood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3428 East Ravenswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3428 East Ravenswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3428 East Ravenswood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3428 East Ravenswood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3428 East Ravenswood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3428 East Ravenswood Drive offers parking.
Does 3428 East Ravenswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3428 East Ravenswood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3428 East Ravenswood Drive have a pool?
No, 3428 East Ravenswood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3428 East Ravenswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3428 East Ravenswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3428 East Ravenswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3428 East Ravenswood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
