3377 E COMSTOCK Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground volleyball court

Fantastic home in the sought after community of Morrison Ranch in gilbert. The large Great Room leads to the upgraded eat-in kitchen featuring granite, stainless appliances, kitchen island and plenty of storage. Inside the spacious master suite you will find a lavish full bath with dual sinks, separate tub and step in shower, plus 2 closets. find two other bedrooms and an additional bath upstairs along with a large loft plus built in desk/office area. Upgraded lighting, ceiling fans T/O, neutral colors, lovely wood floors plus much more. Perfect size grassy backyard with covered patio and seating area. Morrison Ranch has fishing lakes, community parks, volleyball.basketball courts and playgrounds. Close to the freeway and most amenities and shopping. Landscaping service provided.