3348 E GERONIMO Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

A 5 bedroom rental with a pool in the hear of Gilbert!! Come check out this large home with an open floorplan in Pecos Park. It is located on a cul-de-sac lot & backs up to the greenbelt so there are no neighbors right behind you. This stunning home features 5 bedrooms (one room is downstairs), 3 full baths, plus a loft, and 3 car garages. Granite countertops, 18 inch tile in all the right places, cherry finish cabinetry, huge living room with custom entertainment center, oversized master bedroom with bay windows, covered patio to overlook the beautiful all tile private pool. Easy access to 202 San tan Freeway, the hospital, charter schools, and San Tan Mall, which offers all different types of shopping, dining & entertainment. Fridge and washer/dryer included.Available 1/31/2020