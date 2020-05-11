All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:24 PM

3348 E GERONIMO Court

3348 East Geronimo Court · No Longer Available
Location

3348 East Geronimo Court, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A 5 bedroom rental with a pool in the hear of Gilbert!! Come check out this large home with an open floorplan in Pecos Park. It is located on a cul-de-sac lot & backs up to the greenbelt so there are no neighbors right behind you. This stunning home features 5 bedrooms (one room is downstairs), 3 full baths, plus a loft, and 3 car garages. Granite countertops, 18 inch tile in all the right places, cherry finish cabinetry, huge living room with custom entertainment center, oversized master bedroom with bay windows, covered patio to overlook the beautiful all tile private pool. Easy access to 202 San tan Freeway, the hospital, charter schools, and San Tan Mall, which offers all different types of shopping, dining & entertainment. Fridge and washer/dryer included.Available 1/31/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3348 E GERONIMO Court have any available units?
3348 E GERONIMO Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3348 E GERONIMO Court have?
Some of 3348 E GERONIMO Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3348 E GERONIMO Court currently offering any rent specials?
3348 E GERONIMO Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3348 E GERONIMO Court pet-friendly?
No, 3348 E GERONIMO Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3348 E GERONIMO Court offer parking?
Yes, 3348 E GERONIMO Court offers parking.
Does 3348 E GERONIMO Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3348 E GERONIMO Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3348 E GERONIMO Court have a pool?
Yes, 3348 E GERONIMO Court has a pool.
Does 3348 E GERONIMO Court have accessible units?
No, 3348 E GERONIMO Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3348 E GERONIMO Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3348 E GERONIMO Court has units with dishwashers.

