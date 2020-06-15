All apartments in Gilbert
3327 E LOMA VISTA Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

3327 E LOMA VISTA Street

3327 East Loma Vista Street · (480) 363-9324
Location

3327 East Loma Vista Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1748 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
JUST BRING YOUR CLOTHES, EVERYTHING ELSE IS INCLUDED! Gorgeous 2-story home located in quiet community. 25 mins from Sky Harbor Airport & 10 mins from Phoenix/Mesa Gateway Airport. All utilities and internet included. Beautifully furnished w/tile throughout the main areas, a fully equipped kitchen, dining room that can comfortably seat 6-8, & patio BBQ. Family room, a leather sectional, a 55'' HDTV & a Blue Ray DVD player. The master bedroom has a comfortable king sized bed, ample drawer & closet space, & is equipped with a 55'' HDTV w/ a Blue Ray DVD player. The Queen bedroom w/42'' Smart HDTV, & the third is 2 twin beds. The home is equipped w/ high-speed internet, games, books, & a DVD movie library for those days you just want to lounge in comfort. All linens supplied w/washer & dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3327 E LOMA VISTA Street have any available units?
3327 E LOMA VISTA Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3327 E LOMA VISTA Street have?
Some of 3327 E LOMA VISTA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3327 E LOMA VISTA Street currently offering any rent specials?
3327 E LOMA VISTA Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3327 E LOMA VISTA Street pet-friendly?
No, 3327 E LOMA VISTA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3327 E LOMA VISTA Street offer parking?
Yes, 3327 E LOMA VISTA Street does offer parking.
Does 3327 E LOMA VISTA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3327 E LOMA VISTA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3327 E LOMA VISTA Street have a pool?
No, 3327 E LOMA VISTA Street does not have a pool.
Does 3327 E LOMA VISTA Street have accessible units?
No, 3327 E LOMA VISTA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3327 E LOMA VISTA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3327 E LOMA VISTA Street has units with dishwashers.
