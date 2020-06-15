3327 E LOMA VISTA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill internet access

JUST BRING YOUR CLOTHES, EVERYTHING ELSE IS INCLUDED! Gorgeous 2-story home located in quiet community. 25 mins from Sky Harbor Airport & 10 mins from Phoenix/Mesa Gateway Airport. All utilities and internet included. Beautifully furnished w/tile throughout the main areas, a fully equipped kitchen, dining room that can comfortably seat 6-8, & patio BBQ. Family room, a leather sectional, a 55'' HDTV & a Blue Ray DVD player. The master bedroom has a comfortable king sized bed, ample drawer & closet space, & is equipped with a 55'' HDTV w/ a Blue Ray DVD player. The Queen bedroom w/42'' Smart HDTV, & the third is 2 twin beds. The home is equipped w/ high-speed internet, games, books, & a DVD movie library for those days you just want to lounge in comfort. All linens supplied w/washer & dryer