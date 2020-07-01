All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated April 5 2019 at 10:40 PM

3316 East Attleboro Road

3316 E Attleboro Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3316 E Attleboro Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Chaparral Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well maintained and immaculate three bedrooms, with a den or office area as well, and two full baths. Tile flooring, granite countertops, new faucets and stainless steel appliances. AC and water heater have both been replaced and upgraded over the past 4 years. Master bedroom features a beautiful bath area and walk-in closet. The backyard is a relaxing oasis with a pebble-tec pool, fire pit, covered patio and BBQ area. The side yard with RV gate access allows for easy storage of a boat or utility vehicle, with side entry into the garage. Close to Freeway access and plenty of shopping facilities.

6-12 month lease available

Home is subject to a 2% monthly admin fee. A one time admin fee in the amount of $225.00 will be due at move in.
Applications found at betterchoicehomes.com --> ''Find A Rental''

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 East Attleboro Road have any available units?
3316 East Attleboro Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3316 East Attleboro Road have?
Some of 3316 East Attleboro Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 East Attleboro Road currently offering any rent specials?
3316 East Attleboro Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 East Attleboro Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3316 East Attleboro Road is pet friendly.
Does 3316 East Attleboro Road offer parking?
Yes, 3316 East Attleboro Road offers parking.
Does 3316 East Attleboro Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 East Attleboro Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 East Attleboro Road have a pool?
Yes, 3316 East Attleboro Road has a pool.
Does 3316 East Attleboro Road have accessible units?
No, 3316 East Attleboro Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 East Attleboro Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3316 East Attleboro Road does not have units with dishwashers.
