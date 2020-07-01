3316 East Attleboro Road

Amenities

Well maintained and immaculate three bedrooms, with a den or office area as well, and two full baths. Tile flooring, granite countertops, new faucets and stainless steel appliances. AC and water heater have both been replaced and upgraded over the past 4 years. Master bedroom features a beautiful bath area and walk-in closet. The backyard is a relaxing oasis with a pebble-tec pool, fire pit, covered patio and BBQ area. The side yard with RV gate access allows for easy storage of a boat or utility vehicle, with side entry into the garage. Close to Freeway access and plenty of shopping facilities.



6-12 month lease available



Home is subject to a 2% monthly admin fee. A one time admin fee in the amount of $225.00 will be due at move in.

Applications found at betterchoicehomes.com --> ''Find A Rental''



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

