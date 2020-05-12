3314 East Sheffield Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

wow! absolutely stunning split level gilbert 4/2.5 house located in the highly sought after higley park development with custom updated paint, granite counters, new wood and carpeting flooring through out, formal dining room, huge split master with walk in closet, all bedrooms upstairs, 2 car garage, huge back yard, nearby gilbert schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.