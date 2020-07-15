All apartments in Gilbert
3285 East Meadowview Drive
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:56 PM

3285 East Meadowview Drive

3285 East Meadowview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3285 East Meadowview Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Beautiful Seville home!! This home shows great!! Open floor plan with upgraded kitchen, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets and appliances, Upgraded tile through out the entire main level. Upstairs you will find a large master suite, large walk in closet and outstanding views of the golf course. Large secondary bedrooms,The back yard features your own pebble tec swimming pool. Pool service is included in rent. No cats allowed. Owner may consider a small dog under 20 lbs. No roomates
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3285 East Meadowview Drive have any available units?
3285 East Meadowview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3285 East Meadowview Drive have?
Some of 3285 East Meadowview Drive's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3285 East Meadowview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3285 East Meadowview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3285 East Meadowview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3285 East Meadowview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3285 East Meadowview Drive offer parking?
No, 3285 East Meadowview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3285 East Meadowview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3285 East Meadowview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3285 East Meadowview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3285 East Meadowview Drive has a pool.
Does 3285 East Meadowview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3285 East Meadowview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3285 East Meadowview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3285 East Meadowview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
