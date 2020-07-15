3285 East Meadowview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Beautiful Seville home!! This home shows great!! Open floor plan with upgraded kitchen, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets and appliances, Upgraded tile through out the entire main level. Upstairs you will find a large master suite, large walk in closet and outstanding views of the golf course. Large secondary bedrooms,The back yard features your own pebble tec swimming pool. Pool service is included in rent. No cats allowed. Owner may consider a small dog under 20 lbs. No roomates

