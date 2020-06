3278 East Franklin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool cats allowed

BACK ON THE MARKET AFTER APPROVED APPLICANT BACKED OUT! A LITTLE CLEAN UP AND REPAIR WORK IS STILL GOING ON, BUT THE HOUSE IS AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN. NEW CARPETING HAS JUST BEEN INSTALLED THROUGHOUT. BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM HOME IN GILBERT. LOTS OF 18 INCH TILE, 15 X 12 MASTER AND GENEROUS 14 X 10 SECOND BEDROOM. CUSTOM PAINT, CEILING FANS AND TWO INCH BLINDS THROUGHOUT. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. COMMUNITY POOL AND GREAT PARKS. NO CATS ALLOWED. RENT SHOWN DOES NOT INCLUDE CITY RENTAL TAX (1.5%). SORRY, NO VOUCHERS CAN BE ACCEPTED. $200.00 ADMIN FEE DUE AT SIGNING.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.