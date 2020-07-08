3242 S Moccasin Trail

Amenities

No Application Fees! This is a rare 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single level Gilbert home with a private pool on a corner lot. This home has 18'' tile in all high traffic areas and new upgraded neutral carpeting in the living room and bedrooms. Ceiling fans and upgraded window blinds in each room. Open great room and kitchen area. Kitchen features dining area, tons of cabinet space, island, breakfast bar, ceramic top electric range, stove top microwave, refrigerator pantry and dishwasher. Large master suite includes double sinks, separate garden tub and shower and double closets. Backyard includes private pool and patio cover extending the entire length of the home. Three car garage offers tons of storage and parking. Close to shopping and schools and located on a premium corner lot.