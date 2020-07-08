All apartments in Gilbert
3242 S Moccasin Trail

3242 South Moccasin Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3242 South Moccasin Trail, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No Application Fees! This is a rare 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single level Gilbert home with a private pool on a corner lot. This home has 18'' tile in all high traffic areas and new upgraded neutral carpeting in the living room and bedrooms. Ceiling fans and upgraded window blinds in each room. Open great room and kitchen area. Kitchen features dining area, tons of cabinet space, island, breakfast bar, ceramic top electric range, stove top microwave, refrigerator pantry and dishwasher. Large master suite includes double sinks, separate garden tub and shower and double closets. Backyard includes private pool and patio cover extending the entire length of the home. Three car garage offers tons of storage and parking. Close to shopping and schools and located on a premium corner lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3242 S Moccasin Trail have any available units?
3242 S Moccasin Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3242 S Moccasin Trail have?
Some of 3242 S Moccasin Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3242 S Moccasin Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3242 S Moccasin Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3242 S Moccasin Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3242 S Moccasin Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3242 S Moccasin Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3242 S Moccasin Trail offers parking.
Does 3242 S Moccasin Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3242 S Moccasin Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3242 S Moccasin Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3242 S Moccasin Trail has a pool.
Does 3242 S Moccasin Trail have accessible units?
No, 3242 S Moccasin Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3242 S Moccasin Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3242 S Moccasin Trail has units with dishwashers.

