3234 E Citadel Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Gorgeous 3-Bedroom 2.5 Bath home is located in Gilbert at Higley and Chandler Heights in Seville. With 2009 s.f. this home offers a large living room with open dining room, kitchen and upstairs loft area for play room or office. Newer Fridge, Washer and Dryer. Stainless Steel kitchen with granite countertop and large &;island. Neutral colors throughout.All tile on main floor. Master suite with separate tub and shower, dual sinks and large walk in closet. Other amenities include low maintenance yards, covered patio with built-in bar b que. Private backyard with grass and custom pavers. Visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to setup a tour. Pets Allowed upon approval only with $300 non-refundable fee + $25 per month per pet. $1749 per month + 5% tax/admin fee $1749 Refundable Security Deposit $400 Non-Refundable fee $45 per person application fee for everyone over 18