Last updated July 4 2019 at 3:56 PM

3234 E Citadel Drive

3234 East Citadel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3234 East Citadel Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Gorgeous 3-Bedroom 2.5 Bath home is located in Gilbert at Higley and Chandler Heights in Seville. With 2009 s.f. this home offers a large living room with open dining room, kitchen and upstairs loft area for play room or office. Newer Fridge, Washer and Dryer. Stainless Steel kitchen with granite countertop and large &;island. Neutral colors throughout.All tile on main floor. Master suite with separate tub and shower, dual sinks and large walk in closet. Other amenities include low maintenance yards, covered patio with built-in bar b que. Private backyard with grass and custom pavers. Visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to setup a tour. Pets Allowed upon approval only with $300 non-refundable fee + $25 per month per pet. $1749 per month + 5% tax/admin fee $1749 Refundable Security Deposit $400 Non-Refundable fee $45 per person application fee for everyone over 18

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3234 E Citadel Drive have any available units?
3234 E Citadel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3234 E Citadel Drive have?
Some of 3234 E Citadel Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3234 E Citadel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3234 E Citadel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 E Citadel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3234 E Citadel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3234 E Citadel Drive offer parking?
No, 3234 E Citadel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3234 E Citadel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3234 E Citadel Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 E Citadel Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3234 E Citadel Drive has a pool.
Does 3234 E Citadel Drive have accessible units?
No, 3234 E Citadel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3234 E Citadel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3234 E Citadel Drive has units with dishwashers.
