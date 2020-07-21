320 N CORRINE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This is one of the nicest and most popular single story UDC floorplans ever built! Tile in all the right places, 3 car garage, private pool/spa/covered patio, 4 bedrooms (one with double doors and a closet), sunken livingroom can be used for anything - office, pool table, game room, etc. Formal dining plus great room with island/granite/refrigerator/R-O system included. Fireplace, high vaulted ceilings, community pool and spa in this lake community! Pool/spa weekly maintenance included. Incomplete applications will not be processed, please provide email stating what will be found good/bad on credit/criminal, pets description if any, PDF of pet, drivers license, proof of income for last 30 days. Owner/agent