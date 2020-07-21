All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 320 N CORRINE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
320 N CORRINE Drive
Last updated December 18 2019 at 6:23 AM

320 N CORRINE Drive

320 North Corrine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

320 North Corrine Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Stonebridge Lakes Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This is one of the nicest and most popular single story UDC floorplans ever built! Tile in all the right places, 3 car garage, private pool/spa/covered patio, 4 bedrooms (one with double doors and a closet), sunken livingroom can be used for anything - office, pool table, game room, etc. Formal dining plus great room with island/granite/refrigerator/R-O system included. Fireplace, high vaulted ceilings, community pool and spa in this lake community! Pool/spa weekly maintenance included. Incomplete applications will not be processed, please provide email stating what will be found good/bad on credit/criminal, pets description if any, PDF of pet, drivers license, proof of income for last 30 days. Owner/agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 N CORRINE Drive have any available units?
320 N CORRINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 N CORRINE Drive have?
Some of 320 N CORRINE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 N CORRINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
320 N CORRINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 N CORRINE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 N CORRINE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 320 N CORRINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 320 N CORRINE Drive offers parking.
Does 320 N CORRINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 N CORRINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 N CORRINE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 320 N CORRINE Drive has a pool.
Does 320 N CORRINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 320 N CORRINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 320 N CORRINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 N CORRINE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College