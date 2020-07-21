320 N CORRINE Drive

Amenities
This is one of the nicest and most popular single story UDC floorplans ever built! Tile in all the right places, 3 car garage, private pool/spa/covered patio, 4 bedrooms (one with double doors and a closet), sunken livingroom can be used for anything - office, pool table, game room, etc. Formal dining plus great room with island/granite/refrigerator/R-O system included. Fireplace, high vaulted ceilings, community pool and spa in this lake community! Pool/spa weekly maintenance included. Incomplete applications will not be processed, please provide email stating what will be found good/bad on credit/criminal, pets description if any, PDF of pet, drivers license, proof of income for last 30 days. Owner/agent