All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3117 S SOUTHWIND Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3117 S SOUTHWIND Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:06 PM

3117 S SOUTHWIND Drive

3117 South Southwind Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3117 South Southwind Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Spectrum at Val Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
**APPROVED APP AS OF 5/19**Dazzling home in Spectrum at Val Vista! Friendly neighborhood - right across from children's play area. Tile in all the right places; Beautiful wood laminate flooring in Great room; Stunning vaulted ceiling with 2 ceiling fans; Loft with built-in desk overlooks great room. Large kitchen with tons of eating space. Back yard has easy maintenance mature landscaping and citrus trees. You must see this home for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3117 S SOUTHWIND Drive have any available units?
3117 S SOUTHWIND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3117 S SOUTHWIND Drive have?
Some of 3117 S SOUTHWIND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3117 S SOUTHWIND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3117 S SOUTHWIND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 S SOUTHWIND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3117 S SOUTHWIND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3117 S SOUTHWIND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3117 S SOUTHWIND Drive offers parking.
Does 3117 S SOUTHWIND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3117 S SOUTHWIND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 S SOUTHWIND Drive have a pool?
No, 3117 S SOUTHWIND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3117 S SOUTHWIND Drive have accessible units?
No, 3117 S SOUTHWIND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 S SOUTHWIND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3117 S SOUTHWIND Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College