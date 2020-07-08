3117 S SOUTHWIND Drive

3117 South Southwind Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Spectrum at Val Vista
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
**APPROVED APP AS OF 5/19**Dazzling home in Spectrum at Val Vista! Friendly neighborhood - right across from children's play area. Tile in all the right places; Beautiful wood laminate flooring in Great room; Stunning vaulted ceiling with 2 ceiling fans; Loft with built-in desk overlooks great room. Large kitchen with tons of eating space. Back yard has easy maintenance mature landscaping and citrus trees. You must see this home for yourself!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
