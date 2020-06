Amenities

Fully furnished short term rental with 30 day minimums. ~Peak pricing (Feb - March) $4,800/mo + taxes and fees. Off peak pricing (June - Sept) $1,800/mo + taxes and fees. The Lyons Gate community has 2 community pools (one heated), a playground, and nice big grassy areas for the little ones to play. This home has a family feel and would be great for people relocating or waiting on a new home to be built.