Amenities

Home Sweet Home away from Home! This beautiful clean fully furnished 5 star rated vacation rental is in the perfect Gilbert location close to shopping, movie theater, restaurants, golf, LDS Temple & so much more. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom will accommodate up 8 people comfortably. 2 car garage. Enjoy large yard with a BBQ grill or walk across to the large park area right out your front door. small non shedding dog are negotiable w/approval & extra deposit.