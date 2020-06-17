3042 South Seton Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

This beautiful Gilbert home has it all! Spacious open floor plan. 8 bedrooms and 4 baths! Brand new two-tone paint throughout. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, big pantry, and island with breakfast bar. Large family room. Master suite with big walk-in closet and gorgeous bath. Tile in all the right places. Brand new carpet in bedrooms. Huge sparkling pool! 2-car garage. Close to great schools, San Tan Village Mall, entertainment, and freeways.



Pets: Will be considered - 2 dogs and 2 cats with owner approval. $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.