All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3042 South Seton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3042 South Seton Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:57 AM

3042 South Seton Avenue

3042 South Seton Avenue · (480) 696-6776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3042 South Seton Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$3,899

Click to see floorplan

8 Bed · 4 Bath · 3423 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful Gilbert home has it all! Spacious open floor plan. 8 bedrooms and 4 baths! Brand new two-tone paint throughout. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, big pantry, and island with breakfast bar. Large family room. Master suite with big walk-in closet and gorgeous bath. Tile in all the right places. Brand new carpet in bedrooms. Huge sparkling pool! 2-car garage. Close to great schools, San Tan Village Mall, entertainment, and freeways.

Pets: Will be considered - 2 dogs and 2 cats with owner approval. $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3042 South Seton Avenue have any available units?
3042 South Seton Avenue has a unit available for $3,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3042 South Seton Avenue have?
Some of 3042 South Seton Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3042 South Seton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3042 South Seton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3042 South Seton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3042 South Seton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3042 South Seton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3042 South Seton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3042 South Seton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3042 South Seton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3042 South Seton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3042 South Seton Avenue has a pool.
Does 3042 South Seton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3042 South Seton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3042 South Seton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3042 South Seton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3042 South Seton Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity