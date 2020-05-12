All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated October 30 2019 at 8:31 PM

3030 East Michelle Way

3030 East Michelle Way · No Longer Available
Location

3030 East Michelle Way, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super spacious 3 bedroom + loft home in the heart of Gilbert. This home features an open floor-plan. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances and kitchen island. The kitchen opens to the family room. Separate formal dining and living room. Extra-large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Full master bathroom. Nice size secondary bedrooms plus a loft. 2 full baths upstairs and a half bath down. Laundry room with additional storage space. Covered patio. Two car garage. Desert landscaping front and back. ** Landscaping Service Included **. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, dining, and freeways.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/applySearch for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Small dogs under 15lb)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 East Michelle Way have any available units?
3030 East Michelle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 East Michelle Way have?
Some of 3030 East Michelle Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 East Michelle Way currently offering any rent specials?
3030 East Michelle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 East Michelle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3030 East Michelle Way is pet friendly.
Does 3030 East Michelle Way offer parking?
Yes, 3030 East Michelle Way offers parking.
Does 3030 East Michelle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 East Michelle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 East Michelle Way have a pool?
No, 3030 East Michelle Way does not have a pool.
Does 3030 East Michelle Way have accessible units?
No, 3030 East Michelle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 East Michelle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 East Michelle Way does not have units with dishwashers.

