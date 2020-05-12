3030 East Michelle Way

Amenities

Super spacious 3 bedroom + loft home in the heart of Gilbert. This home features an open floor-plan. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances and kitchen island. The kitchen opens to the family room. Separate formal dining and living room. Extra-large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Full master bathroom. Nice size secondary bedrooms plus a loft. 2 full baths upstairs and a half bath down. Laundry room with additional storage space. Covered patio. Two car garage. Desert landscaping front and back. ** Landscaping Service Included **. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, dining, and freeways.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Small dogs under 15lb)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.