Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3024 East Wyatt Way
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

3024 East Wyatt Way

3024 East Wyatt Way · No Longer Available
Location

3024 East Wyatt Way, Gilbert, AZ 85297

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
Spectacular move in ready 4 bed, 3.5 bath. This 2 story boasts a neutral interior palette, a spacious flowing floorplan and tons of natural lighting. Formal dining and living room off the front door. Large, open kitchen equipped with SS appliances, granite countertops, oversized island with breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. Substantial laundry room with wash sink and plenty of storage. Upstairs contains plush carpets and broad loft area. There are ample sized guest rooms and 2 full guest baths. Grand master retreat with spa like en suite featuring generous walk-in closet, soaking tub and separate glass shower, plus his and hers sink. Backyard with covered patio, lots of space and tons of potential to be your desert garden oasis.
Cash/Finance purchase $509,900
OR - Rental Agreement at $2,650 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.

Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.

**Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS**

Please email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 East Wyatt Way have any available units?
3024 East Wyatt Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 East Wyatt Way have?
Some of 3024 East Wyatt Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 East Wyatt Way currently offering any rent specials?
3024 East Wyatt Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 East Wyatt Way pet-friendly?
No, 3024 East Wyatt Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3024 East Wyatt Way offer parking?
No, 3024 East Wyatt Way does not offer parking.
Does 3024 East Wyatt Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 East Wyatt Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 East Wyatt Way have a pool?
No, 3024 East Wyatt Way does not have a pool.
Does 3024 East Wyatt Way have accessible units?
No, 3024 East Wyatt Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 East Wyatt Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3024 East Wyatt Way does not have units with dishwashers.
