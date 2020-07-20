3024 East Wyatt Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry hot tub

Spectacular move in ready 4 bed, 3.5 bath. This 2 story boasts a neutral interior palette, a spacious flowing floorplan and tons of natural lighting. Formal dining and living room off the front door. Large, open kitchen equipped with SS appliances, granite countertops, oversized island with breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. Substantial laundry room with wash sink and plenty of storage. Upstairs contains plush carpets and broad loft area. There are ample sized guest rooms and 2 full guest baths. Grand master retreat with spa like en suite featuring generous walk-in closet, soaking tub and separate glass shower, plus his and hers sink. Backyard with covered patio, lots of space and tons of potential to be your desert garden oasis.

Cash/Finance purchase $509,900

OR - Rental Agreement at $2,650 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.



Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.



**Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS**



