Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

2973 E AUSTIN Drive

2973 East Austin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2973 East Austin Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Location, location! This beautiful 5 bed, 4 bath home is in the coveted community of Morrison Ranch. Stunning backyard - perfect for entertaining, w/refreshing Pentair pool & hot tub. Both can be heated, have colored lights & in-floor self-cleaning system. Large turf yard is surrounded by variety of citrus & fruit trees. Outdoor gas fireplace. Back inside, the spacious kitchen is light & bright. Gourmet features including huge island w/seating, stainless app's including double ovens, gas cooktop & ref. Butler's pantry & w/in pantry. Formal living & dining OR great office. Bonus play room & full bath downstairs. Large loft upstairs! Tons of upgraded features - beautiful wood floors & custom window blinds. Security system. Pre-wire for surround sound. 9+ ft ceilings. Soft water. R/O.... Incredible location - right next to the neighborhood park & large greenbelt. Large side yard w/ oversized gate & large pad for parking or storage. 3-car tandem garage is insulated & has storage. Unique opportunity to live next to the park in a beautiful neighborhood w/green grass & tree lined streets! Includes all appliances, landscaping, pool service & pest control. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2973 E AUSTIN Drive have any available units?
2973 E AUSTIN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2973 E AUSTIN Drive have?
Some of 2973 E AUSTIN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2973 E AUSTIN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2973 E AUSTIN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2973 E AUSTIN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2973 E AUSTIN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2973 E AUSTIN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2973 E AUSTIN Drive offers parking.
Does 2973 E AUSTIN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2973 E AUSTIN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2973 E AUSTIN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2973 E AUSTIN Drive has a pool.
Does 2973 E AUSTIN Drive have accessible units?
No, 2973 E AUSTIN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2973 E AUSTIN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2973 E AUSTIN Drive has units with dishwashers.

