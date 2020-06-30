2973 E AUSTIN Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Location, location! This beautiful 5 bed, 4 bath home is in the coveted community of Morrison Ranch. Stunning backyard - perfect for entertaining, w/refreshing Pentair pool & hot tub. Both can be heated, have colored lights & in-floor self-cleaning system. Large turf yard is surrounded by variety of citrus & fruit trees. Outdoor gas fireplace. Back inside, the spacious kitchen is light & bright. Gourmet features including huge island w/seating, stainless app's including double ovens, gas cooktop & ref. Butler's pantry & w/in pantry. Formal living & dining OR great office. Bonus play room & full bath downstairs. Large loft upstairs! Tons of upgraded features - beautiful wood floors & custom window blinds. Security system. Pre-wire for surround sound. 9+ ft ceilings. Soft water. R/O.... Incredible location - right next to the neighborhood park & large greenbelt. Large side yard w/ oversized gate & large pad for parking or storage. 3-car tandem garage is insulated & has storage. Unique opportunity to live next to the park in a beautiful neighborhood w/green grass & tree lined streets! Includes all appliances, landscaping, pool service & pest control. No smoking.