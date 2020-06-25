All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:40 AM

2964 E Pony Ct

2964 East Pony Court · No Longer Available
Location

2964 East Pony Court, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Crossroads

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Free Way Access just minutes a way, SanTan Mall and Market place even closer. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home has a LARGE GREAT ROOM WITH A LARGE OPEN KITCHEN, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH MASTER BEDROOM ON EAST SIDE. Tile throughout common areas, Carpet in the bedroom. GREAT CULDESAC LOT SIDES TO COMMON LARGE GREEN BELT WITH PLAY AREA. CEILING FANS IN ALL ROOMS. This neighborhood is gorgeous with many greenbelts and areas for children to play. With easy access to the San Tan Mall and the freeway (just a mile to the exit) you will never battle surface-street traffic when trying to get to work. No Cats. Dogs approved by landlord. Tenant to pay Registration fee $ 150.00 prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2964 E Pony Ct have any available units?
2964 E Pony Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2964 E Pony Ct have?
Some of 2964 E Pony Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2964 E Pony Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2964 E Pony Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2964 E Pony Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2964 E Pony Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2964 E Pony Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2964 E Pony Ct offers parking.
Does 2964 E Pony Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2964 E Pony Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2964 E Pony Ct have a pool?
No, 2964 E Pony Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2964 E Pony Ct have accessible units?
No, 2964 E Pony Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2964 E Pony Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2964 E Pony Ct has units with dishwashers.
