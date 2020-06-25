2964 E Pony Ct

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Free Way Access just minutes a way, SanTan Mall and Market place even closer. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home has a LARGE GREAT ROOM WITH A LARGE OPEN KITCHEN, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH MASTER BEDROOM ON EAST SIDE. Tile throughout common areas, Carpet in the bedroom. GREAT CULDESAC LOT SIDES TO COMMON LARGE GREEN BELT WITH PLAY AREA. CEILING FANS IN ALL ROOMS. This neighborhood is gorgeous with many greenbelts and areas for children to play. With easy access to the San Tan Mall and the freeway (just a mile to the exit) you will never battle surface-street traffic when trying to get to work. No Cats. Dogs approved by landlord. Tenant to pay Registration fee $ 150.00 prior to move in.