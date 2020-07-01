2904 E. Mead Drive

Amenities

Shamrock Estates Home - A must see cozy 3 bedroom home + den ( which could be used for a bedroom)! The kitchen has a ton of cabinet space and includes vaulted ceilings! This home includes all BRAND NEW stainless steel kitchen appliances. FRESH PAINT throughout! NEW carpet!!! Master bathroom includes double sinks.The backyard is ready for great BBQ weekends with a grass island and patio. Landscaping and pest control included!! Call and see TODAY!!!



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1650

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1650

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows) Pets are subject to landlord approval.



Upon approved application the $1650 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



