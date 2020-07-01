All apartments in Gilbert
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2904 E. Mead Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

2904 E. Mead Drive

2904 East Mead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2904 East Mead Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Shamrock Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Shamrock Estates Home - A must see cozy 3 bedroom home + den ( which could be used for a bedroom)! The kitchen has a ton of cabinet space and includes vaulted ceilings! This home includes all BRAND NEW stainless steel kitchen appliances. FRESH PAINT throughout! NEW carpet!!! Master bathroom includes double sinks.The backyard is ready for great BBQ weekends with a grass island and patio. Landscaping and pest control included!! Call and see TODAY!!!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1650
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1650
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows) Pets are subject to landlord approval.

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1650 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE5772419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 E. Mead Drive have any available units?
2904 E. Mead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2904 E. Mead Drive have?
Some of 2904 E. Mead Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2904 E. Mead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2904 E. Mead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 E. Mead Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2904 E. Mead Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2904 E. Mead Drive offer parking?
No, 2904 E. Mead Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2904 E. Mead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 E. Mead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 E. Mead Drive have a pool?
No, 2904 E. Mead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2904 E. Mead Drive have accessible units?
No, 2904 E. Mead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 E. Mead Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2904 E. Mead Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

