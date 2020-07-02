290 W Windsor Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage volleyball court

Location Location Location 4 BEDROOMS (3 UP AND 1 DOWN) 3 BATHS * GRANITE TILED KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS * PLANTATION SHUTTERS * FENCED RELAXING PLAY POOL WITH BASKETBALL AND VOLLEYBALL * BUILT IN STAINLESS STEEL BBQ AND CUSTOM BAR * BUILT IN FIRE PIT * 2.5 CAR GARAGE * GREAT CLOSE GILBERT NEIGHBORHOOD * BLOCKS FROM GILBERT TOWN SQUARE