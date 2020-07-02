Location Location Location 4 BEDROOMS (3 UP AND 1 DOWN) 3 BATHS * GRANITE TILED KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS * PLANTATION SHUTTERS * FENCED RELAXING PLAY POOL WITH BASKETBALL AND VOLLEYBALL * BUILT IN STAINLESS STEEL BBQ AND CUSTOM BAR * BUILT IN FIRE PIT * 2.5 CAR GARAGE * GREAT CLOSE GILBERT NEIGHBORHOOD * BLOCKS FROM GILBERT TOWN SQUARE
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
What amenities does 290 W Windsor Drive have?
Some of 290 W Windsor Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
