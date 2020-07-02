All apartments in Gilbert
290 W Windsor Drive
290 W Windsor Drive

290 West Windsor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

290 West Windsor Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
Location Location Location 4 BEDROOMS (3 UP AND 1 DOWN) 3 BATHS * GRANITE TILED KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS * PLANTATION SHUTTERS * FENCED RELAXING PLAY POOL WITH BASKETBALL AND VOLLEYBALL * BUILT IN STAINLESS STEEL BBQ AND CUSTOM BAR * BUILT IN FIRE PIT * 2.5 CAR GARAGE * GREAT CLOSE GILBERT NEIGHBORHOOD * BLOCKS FROM GILBERT TOWN SQUARE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 W Windsor Drive have any available units?
290 W Windsor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 290 W Windsor Drive have?
Some of 290 W Windsor Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 W Windsor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
290 W Windsor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 W Windsor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 290 W Windsor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 290 W Windsor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 290 W Windsor Drive offers parking.
Does 290 W Windsor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 W Windsor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 W Windsor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 290 W Windsor Drive has a pool.
Does 290 W Windsor Drive have accessible units?
No, 290 W Windsor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 290 W Windsor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 290 W Windsor Drive has units with dishwashers.

