2881 South Arroyo Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Come see this marvelous move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level Spacious energy-efficient home in Gilbert conveniently located off of Higley & Pecos in the highly sought after "Cooley Station" Community! Great room floor plan, front security door & 2 car garage. Kitchen is well equipped w/ upgraded oak cabinets, crown molding, stainless steel appliances (fridge included!), recessed lighting & eat-in nook. Kitchen opens to living & dining room as well as the over-sized great rm which leads to a covered patio. Elegantly accented w/upgraded lighting, upgraded ceiling fans in each rm, 16 inch faux marble tile, & plush carpet. Master bath has double sinks, garden tub/shower. Master bedroom has a lg walk- in closet & a sliding glass door that leads to a private court area. Laundry rm includes washer/dryer. Finished landscaping throughout. Two comm pools, walking paths, close to play areas, shopping, restaurants, theaters, 202 Freeway and much more!! This one won't last long at this price!



Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,812.50, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.