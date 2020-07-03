All apartments in Gilbert
2881 South Arroyo Lane

2881 South Arroyo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2881 South Arroyo Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Come see this marvelous move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level Spacious energy-efficient home in Gilbert conveniently located off of Higley & Pecos in the highly sought after "Cooley Station" Community! Great room floor plan, front security door & 2 car garage. Kitchen is well equipped w/ upgraded oak cabinets, crown molding, stainless steel appliances (fridge included!), recessed lighting & eat-in nook. Kitchen opens to living & dining room as well as the over-sized great rm which leads to a covered patio. Elegantly accented w/upgraded lighting, upgraded ceiling fans in each rm, 16 inch faux marble tile, & plush carpet. Master bath has double sinks, garden tub/shower. Master bedroom has a lg walk- in closet & a sliding glass door that leads to a private court area. Laundry rm includes washer/dryer. Finished landscaping throughout. Two comm pools, walking paths, close to play areas, shopping, restaurants, theaters, 202 Freeway and much more!! This one won't last long at this price!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,812.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2881 South Arroyo Lane have any available units?
2881 South Arroyo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2881 South Arroyo Lane have?
Some of 2881 South Arroyo Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2881 South Arroyo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2881 South Arroyo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2881 South Arroyo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2881 South Arroyo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2881 South Arroyo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2881 South Arroyo Lane offers parking.
Does 2881 South Arroyo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2881 South Arroyo Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2881 South Arroyo Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2881 South Arroyo Lane has a pool.
Does 2881 South Arroyo Lane have accessible units?
No, 2881 South Arroyo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2881 South Arroyo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2881 South Arroyo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

