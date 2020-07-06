All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2879 E ANIKA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2879 E ANIKA Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM

2879 E ANIKA Drive

2879 East Anika Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2879 East Anika Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Shamrock Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This charming three bedroom, two bath ranch awaits you and your family's laughter. The house has been recently remodeled throughout, offering a bright and cheery welcome. Find yourself enjoying the gas grill next to the heated spa/pool (spool) in this resort style backyard with sweeping desert landscapes while your worries melt away with each day's sunset. This stunning home is conveniently located near countless golf courses, breath taking hikes, and wonderful downtown Gilbert's shopping/nightlife!Flexible month to month and almost everything is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2879 E ANIKA Drive have any available units?
2879 E ANIKA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2879 E ANIKA Drive have?
Some of 2879 E ANIKA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2879 E ANIKA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2879 E ANIKA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2879 E ANIKA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2879 E ANIKA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2879 E ANIKA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2879 E ANIKA Drive offers parking.
Does 2879 E ANIKA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2879 E ANIKA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2879 E ANIKA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2879 E ANIKA Drive has a pool.
Does 2879 E ANIKA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2879 E ANIKA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2879 E ANIKA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2879 E ANIKA Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College