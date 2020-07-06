2879 E ANIKA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This charming three bedroom, two bath ranch awaits you and your family's laughter. The house has been recently remodeled throughout, offering a bright and cheery welcome. Find yourself enjoying the gas grill next to the heated spa/pool (spool) in this resort style backyard with sweeping desert landscapes while your worries melt away with each day's sunset. This stunning home is conveniently located near countless golf courses, breath taking hikes, and wonderful downtown Gilbert's shopping/nightlife!Flexible month to month and almost everything is included.