2822 East Megan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry pool bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand New flooring downstairs!! and New Master bedroom floor!! Great 3 bedroom 2 1/2 baths in popular Lyon's Gate Community in the heart of Gilbert! Features gourmet style kitchen with Granite Counters Spacious Pantry, stainless steel appliances. Formal Dining.Family Room. All bedrooms upstairs. Master Bedroom with Walk-in closet. Big Master Bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and guest bathroom. Upstairs Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Easy ,maintenance backyard. Neighborhood amenities include large community pools and several play areas. Home is walking distance to Williams field High School. Only a few blocks from San Tan Village Mall, Top Golf , Cosmo Dog Park, Joes farm Grill and more plus easy access to the freeway!

