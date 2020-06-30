All apartments in Gilbert
2822 East Megan Street

Location

2822 East Megan Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand New flooring downstairs!! and New Master bedroom floor!! Great 3 bedroom 2 1/2 baths in popular Lyon's Gate Community in the heart of Gilbert! Features gourmet style kitchen with Granite Counters Spacious Pantry, stainless steel appliances. Formal Dining.Family Room. All bedrooms upstairs. Master Bedroom with Walk-in closet. Big Master Bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and guest bathroom. Upstairs Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Easy ,maintenance backyard. Neighborhood amenities include large community pools and several play areas. Home is walking distance to Williams field High School. Only a few blocks from San Tan Village Mall, Top Golf , Cosmo Dog Park, Joes farm Grill and more plus easy access to the freeway!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 East Megan Street have any available units?
2822 East Megan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2822 East Megan Street have?
Some of 2822 East Megan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2822 East Megan Street currently offering any rent specials?
2822 East Megan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 East Megan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2822 East Megan Street is pet friendly.
Does 2822 East Megan Street offer parking?
No, 2822 East Megan Street does not offer parking.
Does 2822 East Megan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2822 East Megan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 East Megan Street have a pool?
Yes, 2822 East Megan Street has a pool.
Does 2822 East Megan Street have accessible units?
No, 2822 East Megan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 East Megan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2822 East Megan Street does not have units with dishwashers.

