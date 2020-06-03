2794 S Harmony Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking

NEW ,NEW,NEW! Brand NEW townhouse in meticulous condition in val Vista Classic!Finished from top to bottom in November 2019. Home features 2 bedrooms,2 1/2 bathrooms, large living/dining area with BIG windows around making the space light and bright. Stainless steal appliances,quartz countertops, soft pull out drawers and big island with breakfast bar in the kitchen for easy entertainment.2 balcony's, warm 2 tone paint, plush carpet in bedrooms,tile throughout main area,stackable washer and dryer and more!It is Alexa Smart Home with smart thermostat,light switches,ring doorbell and a schlage deadbolt facing basketball court and grassy area with extra parking spaces on a corner lot.