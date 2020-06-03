All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM

2794 S Harmony Avenue

2794 South Harmony Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2794 South Harmony Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
NEW ,NEW,NEW! Brand NEW townhouse in meticulous condition in val Vista Classic!Finished from top to bottom in November 2019. Home features 2 bedrooms,2 1/2 bathrooms, large living/dining area with BIG windows around making the space light and bright. Stainless steal appliances,quartz countertops, soft pull out drawers and big island with breakfast bar in the kitchen for easy entertainment.2 balcony's, warm 2 tone paint, plush carpet in bedrooms,tile throughout main area,stackable washer and dryer and more!It is Alexa Smart Home with smart thermostat,light switches,ring doorbell and a schlage deadbolt facing basketball court and grassy area with extra parking spaces on a corner lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2794 S Harmony Avenue have any available units?
2794 S Harmony Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2794 S Harmony Avenue have?
Some of 2794 S Harmony Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2794 S Harmony Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2794 S Harmony Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2794 S Harmony Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2794 S Harmony Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2794 S Harmony Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2794 S Harmony Avenue offers parking.
Does 2794 S Harmony Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2794 S Harmony Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2794 S Harmony Avenue have a pool?
No, 2794 S Harmony Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2794 S Harmony Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2794 S Harmony Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2794 S Harmony Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2794 S Harmony Avenue has units with dishwashers.

