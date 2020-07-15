2777 E BART Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool

This home offers a large great room/dining room area with entertainment niche is directly off the kitchen with staggered maple cabinets, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Use the lower level bedroom as a guest bedroom or den. A full bathroom completes the downstairs space. The large master suite includes a walk-in closet and gorgeous master bathroom. Two large bedrooms, a full secondary bathroom and laundry room complete the upstairs areas. The upstairs and downstairs bedroom have new carpeting with tile in the remaining areas of the home. The end unit means additional privacy from the low maintenance patio area. The community pool and park are a short walking distance. The community pool, playground and greenbelt areas are just around the corner.