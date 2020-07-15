All apartments in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ
2777 E BART Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

2777 E BART Street

2777 East Bart Street · No Longer Available
Gilbert
Apartments with Pools
Pet Friendly Apartments
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Location

2777 East Bart Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
This home offers a large great room/dining room area with entertainment niche is directly off the kitchen with staggered maple cabinets, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Use the lower level bedroom as a guest bedroom or den. A full bathroom completes the downstairs space. The large master suite includes a walk-in closet and gorgeous master bathroom. Two large bedrooms, a full secondary bathroom and laundry room complete the upstairs areas. The upstairs and downstairs bedroom have new carpeting with tile in the remaining areas of the home. The end unit means additional privacy from the low maintenance patio area. The community pool and park are a short walking distance. The community pool, playground and greenbelt areas are just around the corner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2777 E BART Street have any available units?
2777 E BART Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2777 E BART Street have?
Some of 2777 E BART Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2777 E BART Street currently offering any rent specials?
2777 E BART Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2777 E BART Street pet-friendly?
No, 2777 E BART Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2777 E BART Street offer parking?
Yes, 2777 E BART Street offers parking.
Does 2777 E BART Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2777 E BART Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2777 E BART Street have a pool?
Yes, 2777 E BART Street has a pool.
Does 2777 E BART Street have accessible units?
No, 2777 E BART Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2777 E BART Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2777 E BART Street has units with dishwashers.
