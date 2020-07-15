2772 East Vermont Drive - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry putting green internet access

2006 built open spacious single-family home with master bedroom and private bath for rent with a den and large great room. Rent is $850 which includes all utilities. Master bedroom retreat has a separate exit into the resort like back yard. Near San Tan Valley Mall, 202 & Williamfield, and access to bus line 0.3 miles walk away. Home features upgraded kitchen, island with den and fireplace in the large great room. Home has all kitchen appliances including washer & dryer. Quaint putting green in the backyard. No pets or smokers in this property.



Total Move-in: $400 partially refundable deposit plus renter's insurance (if on job more than 3 months)

Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/lV2b7MGFxF8

If interested in renting, please fill out free pre-application: http://bit.ly/308oA5S



Application fee: $40 per applicant

Renter Requirement:

• Income 3x Rent

• Clean background

• Credit & Rental History (depends)