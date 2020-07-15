All apartments in Gilbert
2772 East Vermont Drive - 1
2772 East Vermont Drive - 1

2772 East Vermont Court · (602) 456-7299
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2772 East Vermont Court, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Vincenz

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
putting green
internet access
2006 built open spacious single-family home with master bedroom and private bath for rent with a den and large great room. Rent is $850 which includes all utilities. Master bedroom retreat has a separate exit into the resort like back yard. Near San Tan Valley Mall, 202 & Williamfield, and access to bus line 0.3 miles walk away. Home features upgraded kitchen, island with den and fireplace in the large great room. Home has all kitchen appliances including washer & dryer. Quaint putting green in the backyard. No pets or smokers in this property.

Total Move-in: $400 partially refundable deposit plus renter's insurance (if on job more than 3 months)
Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/lV2b7MGFxF8
If interested in renting, please fill out free pre-application: http://bit.ly/308oA5S

Application fee: $40 per applicant
Renter Requirement:
• Income 3x Rent
• Clean background
• Credit & Rental History (depends)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

