Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2752 E Harwell Rd
Last updated May 30 2019 at 11:57 PM

2752 E Harwell Rd

2752 East Harwell Road · No Longer Available
Location

2752 East Harwell Road, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Gilbert Home that offers a split bedroom floor plan with neutral colors and ceiling fans throughout the home . Eat in Kitchen offers beautiful counters and a flat top stove and white appliances. Master bath offers a separate tub and shower. Backyard has grass and a covered patio and an RV gate.
Property Available 6/17/19

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1095
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet if approved (some breed restrictions) no cats, 1 dog only
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 6/17/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2752 E Harwell Rd have any available units?
2752 E Harwell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2752 E Harwell Rd have?
Some of 2752 E Harwell Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2752 E Harwell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2752 E Harwell Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2752 E Harwell Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2752 E Harwell Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2752 E Harwell Rd offer parking?
No, 2752 E Harwell Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2752 E Harwell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2752 E Harwell Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2752 E Harwell Rd have a pool?
No, 2752 E Harwell Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2752 E Harwell Rd have accessible units?
No, 2752 E Harwell Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2752 E Harwell Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2752 E Harwell Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
