2752 E Harwell Rd

Great Gilbert Home that offers a split bedroom floor plan with neutral colors and ceiling fans throughout the home . Eat in Kitchen offers beautiful counters and a flat top stove and white appliances. Master bath offers a separate tub and shower. Backyard has grass and a covered patio and an RV gate.

Property Available 6/17/19



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1095

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet if approved (some breed restrictions) no cats, 1 dog only

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.