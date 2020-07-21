2745 S PEWTER Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking

Cute 2 story townhouse with a brand new feel. Located in the most desirable area of Gilbert, this home is light and bright with fresh carpet and paint. Open first floor with separate dining and living spaces; upstairs features 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Rare 9ft ceilings throughout make this home feel big. 2 car garage with plenty of guest parking right outside of the front door. Ideally positioned across from a green belt - no front facing neighbors! One of the few units with added privacy on the patio.Annecy Lakes is a beautiful community that features 3 separate lakes, 3 pools/spas, plus plenty of trees and areas to BBQ. Located just off the 202 freeway and close to Santan Village, Costco, Top Golf, + all of the dining and shopping you can dream of.