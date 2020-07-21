All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated August 23 2019 at 2:26 PM

2745 S PEWTER Drive

2745 South Pewter Drive
Location

2745 South Pewter Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Cute 2 story townhouse with a brand new feel. Located in the most desirable area of Gilbert, this home is light and bright with fresh carpet and paint. Open first floor with separate dining and living spaces; upstairs features 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Rare 9ft ceilings throughout make this home feel big. 2 car garage with plenty of guest parking right outside of the front door. Ideally positioned across from a green belt - no front facing neighbors! One of the few units with added privacy on the patio.Annecy Lakes is a beautiful community that features 3 separate lakes, 3 pools/spas, plus plenty of trees and areas to BBQ. Located just off the 202 freeway and close to Santan Village, Costco, Top Golf, + all of the dining and shopping you can dream of.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2745 S PEWTER Drive have any available units?
2745 S PEWTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2745 S PEWTER Drive have?
Some of 2745 S PEWTER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2745 S PEWTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2745 S PEWTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 S PEWTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2745 S PEWTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2745 S PEWTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2745 S PEWTER Drive offers parking.
Does 2745 S PEWTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2745 S PEWTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 S PEWTER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2745 S PEWTER Drive has a pool.
Does 2745 S PEWTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 2745 S PEWTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 S PEWTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2745 S PEWTER Drive has units with dishwashers.
