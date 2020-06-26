All apartments in Gilbert
2711 E Blue Spruce Lane

2711 East Bluespruce Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2711 East Bluespruce Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Beautiful and move in ready,neutral decor and custom features throughout. Bright & expansive living room with high ceilings and stunning staircase leading to the 2nd floor. The living room opens to the dining area, kitchen & great room + a den/office and 1/2 bath. Sliders lead to the beautifully landscaped rear yard! Upstairs you will find a loft sitting area, over-sized master retreat with a private bath and walk in closet. 4 additional bedrooms, a full bath and laundry room. This home is pet friendly with owners ok & pet fee. Rent $2495 +4% tpt tax/fee per month or $2400 w/signed 2 year + lease. / SD = to rent / NRF $150 admin fee / NRF $55 applicant fee per 18+ occupant / To set up a showing or apply for this beautiful home please click on this link https://showmojo.com/ccb2bc26f3/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 E Blue Spruce Lane have any available units?
2711 E Blue Spruce Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 2711 E Blue Spruce Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2711 E Blue Spruce Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 E Blue Spruce Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2711 E Blue Spruce Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2711 E Blue Spruce Lane offer parking?
No, 2711 E Blue Spruce Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2711 E Blue Spruce Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 E Blue Spruce Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 E Blue Spruce Lane have a pool?
No, 2711 E Blue Spruce Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2711 E Blue Spruce Lane have accessible units?
No, 2711 E Blue Spruce Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 E Blue Spruce Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 E Blue Spruce Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2711 E Blue Spruce Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2711 E Blue Spruce Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

