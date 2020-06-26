2711 E Blue Spruce Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

Beautiful and move in ready,neutral decor and custom features throughout. Bright & expansive living room with high ceilings and stunning staircase leading to the 2nd floor. The living room opens to the dining area, kitchen & great room + a den/office and 1/2 bath. Sliders lead to the beautifully landscaped rear yard! Upstairs you will find a loft sitting area, over-sized master retreat with a private bath and walk in closet. 4 additional bedrooms, a full bath and laundry room. This home is pet friendly with owners ok & pet fee. Rent $2495 +4% tpt tax/fee per month or $2400 w/signed 2 year + lease. / SD = to rent / NRF $150 admin fee / NRF $55 applicant fee per 18+ occupant / To set up a showing or apply for this beautiful home please click on this link https://showmojo.com/ccb2bc26f3/gallery