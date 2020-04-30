All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2710 E Dublin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2710 E Dublin St
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:45 AM

2710 E Dublin St

2710 E Dublin St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2710 E Dublin St, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful single level home in Lyon's Gate has new carpet & paint! 4 bedrooms, Plus office, 2 bathrooms, Private Pool, & Spa. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances & gas stove top. Living room has stacked stone fire place and is opened towards dining room & kitchen. Master bathroom suite offers a separate tub & shower along with dual vanities. Laundry room has extra sink and storage cabinets. Extended 2 car garage with additional storage racks. Monthly pool service included! Refrigerator, washer & dryer are available for the tenants to use at no cost to the tenant and are not warranted by the landlord or the property management company. Applications are located on-line at www.PropertyAZ.com. Fees associated with this home are - Application fee $35 per adult, A 1 time non-refundable administration fee $200, rental sales tax of 1.5%. To schedule a showing contact Theresa at 480-980-2805 or Amy at 480-276-5525. No cats!! No pets please! Great location and is close to freeway and San Tan Market Place!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 E Dublin St have any available units?
2710 E Dublin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 E Dublin St have?
Some of 2710 E Dublin St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 E Dublin St currently offering any rent specials?
2710 E Dublin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 E Dublin St pet-friendly?
No, 2710 E Dublin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2710 E Dublin St offer parking?
Yes, 2710 E Dublin St offers parking.
Does 2710 E Dublin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2710 E Dublin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 E Dublin St have a pool?
Yes, 2710 E Dublin St has a pool.
Does 2710 E Dublin St have accessible units?
No, 2710 E Dublin St does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 E Dublin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 E Dublin St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College