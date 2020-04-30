2710 E Dublin St

Amenities
Beautiful single level home in Lyon's Gate has new carpet & paint! 4 bedrooms, Plus office, 2 bathrooms, Private Pool, & Spa. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances & gas stove top. Living room has stacked stone fire place and is opened towards dining room & kitchen. Master bathroom suite offers a separate tub & shower along with dual vanities. Laundry room has extra sink and storage cabinets. Extended 2 car garage with additional storage racks. Monthly pool service included! Refrigerator, washer & dryer are available for the tenants to use at no cost to the tenant and are not warranted by the landlord or the property management company. Applications are located on-line at www.PropertyAZ.com. Fees associated with this home are - Application fee $35 per adult, A 1 time non-refundable administration fee $200, rental sales tax of 1.5%. To schedule a showing contact Theresa at 480-980-2805 or Amy at 480-276-5525. No cats!! No pets please! Great location and is close to freeway and San Tan Market Place!!