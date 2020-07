2677 E Boston St.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bed 3 bath 2500 sqft house in Vincenz, Gilbert - Prime Gilbert location. ''A'' rated Chaparral Elementary School*Quick 202 Loop freeway access. Minutes from San Tan Village Mall with all the restaurants and major retail shopping. 4 bedroom + Loft home with 1 bedroom downstairs. Nice kitchen cabinets with Granite counter tops. Large walk-in kitchen pantry. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, loft & family room. soft water, Reverse osmosis,Stainless steel Appliances, . Covered patio in backyard. Landscaping in front and back yards.

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL



Tenant Occupied Please DO Not Disturb



Rental Tax 1.5%



Available for Rent in June



(RLNE3817042)