Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:43 PM

2672 E GILLCREST Road

2672 East Gillcrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

2672 East Gillcrest Road, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Highly sought after 4 bedroom 2 bath Lily II in desirable Adora Trails! Inside you'll find 9 ft ceilings, upgraded tile flooring, baseboards and granite countertops. Mountain views from the kitchen nook! Kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances, pantry, large cabinets, and recessed lighting. Custom paint throughout with stunning barn door and built in desk unit. Bathrooms boast raised vanities with double sinks, separate tub/shower in master, and a walk-in closet. The backyard is a true resort with covered patio, sealed travertine seating areas, pool shed, solar pool cover and a sparkling blue pool with water features! Keep organized with 2 garage storage racks. . New Kitchen Backsplash installed along with SS Kitchen Cabinet Hardware! New Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2672 E GILLCREST Road have any available units?
2672 E GILLCREST Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2672 E GILLCREST Road have?
Some of 2672 E GILLCREST Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2672 E GILLCREST Road currently offering any rent specials?
2672 E GILLCREST Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2672 E GILLCREST Road pet-friendly?
No, 2672 E GILLCREST Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2672 E GILLCREST Road offer parking?
Yes, 2672 E GILLCREST Road offers parking.
Does 2672 E GILLCREST Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2672 E GILLCREST Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2672 E GILLCREST Road have a pool?
Yes, 2672 E GILLCREST Road has a pool.
Does 2672 E GILLCREST Road have accessible units?
No, 2672 E GILLCREST Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2672 E GILLCREST Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2672 E GILLCREST Road has units with dishwashers.

