2672 E GILLCREST Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Highly sought after 4 bedroom 2 bath Lily II in desirable Adora Trails! Inside you'll find 9 ft ceilings, upgraded tile flooring, baseboards and granite countertops. Mountain views from the kitchen nook! Kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances, pantry, large cabinets, and recessed lighting. Custom paint throughout with stunning barn door and built in desk unit. Bathrooms boast raised vanities with double sinks, separate tub/shower in master, and a walk-in closet. The backyard is a true resort with covered patio, sealed travertine seating areas, pool shed, solar pool cover and a sparkling blue pool with water features! Keep organized with 2 garage storage racks. . New Kitchen Backsplash installed along with SS Kitchen Cabinet Hardware! New Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer!!