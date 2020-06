Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool hot tub

4 Bedroom & 2 Bath home in The Amazing Community Of Adora Trails * Kitchen has granite counter tops, dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens to formal dining & Great Room * Beautiful tiles flooring in all living areas & Bedrooms are carpeted * Refrigerator & Washer & Dryer Included * Covered Patio & Nice backyard with Fruit Trees * Great community with amazing amenities such as clubhouse, community Pool & Spa, lake & playground & Must see home * Sorry, No Cats